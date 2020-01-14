Netflix Renews ‘You’ For A Third Season

Netflix announced there will be a season three of the creepy thriller “You.”

The news of the renewal comes three weeks after season two debuted on Netflix, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. Season three will come in 2021 and will feature ten episodes.

The Netflix series, which was originally a Lifetime series, is based off the book written by Caroline Kepnes.

“[W]e have a lot of stories still to tell,” showrunner Sera Gamble told THR after season two dropped on Dec. 26. “I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons. Because we believe in the world that Caroline gave us and we believe in these characters, we just know they’ll keep finding really fucked-up shit to get into.” (RELATED: Netflix’s New Series Looks Extremely Dark. You Don’t Want To Miss The Trailer)

Penn Badgley, Joe, and Victoria Pedretti, Love, will both appear in the third season. This will make season three new in an interesting way. From the final episode of season two, it seems like Joe will have two obsessed love interests and that probably won’t end well.

“I can’t say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won’t go well for Joe,” Gamble hinted.