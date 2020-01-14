Oprah Winfrey’s Team Denies Plans For Tell-All Interview With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey has no plans to conduct a sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to discuss the decision for the couple to “step back” from their royal duties.

Nicole Nichols, chief spokesperson and executive vice president of communications and strategy for the Oprah Winfrey Network, denied that Winfrey was planning a tell-all interview with the couple, according to a report published Monday by Buzzfeed News.

The denial comes after reports surfaced over the weekend that Prince Harry and Markle planned to threaten Queen Elizabeth II with a tell-all interview in order to be allowed to step down from their royal roles.

The Sun published a piece Monday using a royal source that claimed the couple’s PR team was reaching out to Winfrey and other big networks regarding an interview.

“Perhaps Harry and Meghan will use this as a negotiating tactic as there is no way the royals want their dirty laundry out in the open. Maybe they will get more money if they agree not to talk,” the source claimed to the outlet. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support)

The reports came out ahead of a meeting that Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles attended with Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen released a statement of support following the meeting.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the Queen’s statement said.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the statement continued. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”