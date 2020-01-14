Exclusive: Pres. Obama’s Body Man Opens Up On Barack’s Hollywood Turn, Secret White House Cigarettes, And New Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

Reggie Love, former White House body man to President Barack Obama, made recent headlines for his decision to endorse former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Love joined Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc for a wide-ranging interview on his endorsement, during which he touched on the Obama’s lives since leaving the office.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!