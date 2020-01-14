Is Bernie Sanders A Sexist? We Asked ‘The Liberal Sherpa’

Democratic presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is under fire for comments he allegedly made about women not being electable to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill asked ‘The Liberal Sherpa’ and publisher of Catalina Magazine, Cathy Areu to weigh in.

Who do you believe?

WATCH:

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————