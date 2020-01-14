Tickets To The NFC Championship Between The 49ers And Packers Cost As Much As $4,400

Tickets to the NFC championship game between the Packers and 49ers won’t come cheap.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket to the game in San Francisco this Sunday on SeatGeek will run you $486. The most expensive will cost you about $4,400 with fees. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:56am PST

Not cheap at all, my friends. Not cheap at all. Shelling out several thousand dollars for every ticket will put a dent in the bank account very quickly.

There’s no question about that at all. These tickets are going to run you a pretty penny.

Having said that, if you have the money, you should probably go to the game. After all, both of these teams haven’t won a Super Bowl in a minute or two.

Even for Packers fans, I was a freshman in college last time they scooped up the Lombardi Trophy. That was a long time ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jan 13, 2020 at 5:36am PST

I’m not sure I know anybody going to the game, but I have no doubt it’ll be a wild time as the Packers and 49ers battle it out for a trip to the Super Bowl.

For those of you wanting to go, get ready to open up your wallet.