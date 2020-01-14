Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split After 8 Years Together

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up after dating for more than eight years, a source confirmed after reports surfaced earlier in the day speculating about the breakup.

A source with knowledge about the 31-year-old actress and Butler‘s new relationship status confirmed the news with People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: We Don’t Know What Vanessa Hudgens’ Costume Is, But It’s Awesome)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Dec 31, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

The “High School Musical” star and actor, who recently made headlines after being picked to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic about the legendary performer, first got together in 2011. (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

Reports have been surfacing for awhile after fans noticed that neither the “Bad Boys for Life” actress or the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star have appeared in photos on either star’s social media accounts in quite sometime. It was especially noticeable that there were no pictures of the two together celebrating New Year’s Eve or Christmas.

The couple had been dealing with a long distance relationship as of late with both working on film projects in different countries.

At the time the news broke about the Warner Bros’ Presley film in July, Vanessa celebrated Butler’s new gig and said she couldn’t be “more proud of him.”

“I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F–KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN,” Hudgens wrote on Instagram. “I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Speaking back in 2017, Hudgens talked about how “communication is key” in a successful relationship.

“Communication is key,” the actress shared. “I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”