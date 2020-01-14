Warren Seemingly Refuses To Shake Bernie’s Hand After Debate

Massachusets Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday night apparently refused to shake Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders hand after the Democratic Presidential debate in Iowa, as the two have continued to clash.

After the debates, the candidates shook each others hands, and when Sanders approached Warren, she refused to shake his hand and the two exchanged words. Warren accused Sanders Monday of having told her in a private 2018 meeting that he did not believe a woman could win the White House. (RELATED: CNN Cites Four Anonymous Sources With No Direct Knowledge In Order To Call Bernie Sanders Sexist)

WATCH:

During the debate, Sanders denied Warren’s claim that he told her in a private meeting that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Denies Warren’s Claim That He Said A Woman Couldn’t Win The Presidency)

CNN anchors pointed out the exchange between Warren and Sanders out after the debate, focusing on the fact they did not shake hands.