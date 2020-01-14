1st ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Clip Features Beth Meeting Josh Holloway’s Character Roarke Morris

The Paramount Network has released the first clip of “Yellowstone” season three, and it’s great.

In the short clip shared Tuesday from the hit Kevin Costner show, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) spots our new season three character Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) fishing in her stream. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

The two engage in some fun verbal sparring, and it looks like Roarke is going to fit right in with everybody else.

Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said before, I am so pumped for Holloway to be in the cast. He was absolutely epic as Sawyer in “LOST” on ABC back in the day.

He was one of the best parts about the show, and now he’s bringing that talent to the Dutton ranch in Montana for Paramount Network. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

If you’re not pumped about that, then you’re not paying attention.

“Yellowstone” season three truly can’t get here fast enough. Season two was absolutely incredible. Was it as good as season one? I’d say no, but it wasn’t far behind at all.

Season one was so great that we might never see anything like it again. Getting introduced to the Duttons was an experience I wish I could forget so that I could just repeatedly do it over and over again with the same level of crazed excitement.

Kayce, John, Rip and the rest of them are all as badass as they come, and they represent an attitude and mentality we’re rapidly losing in society.

Season three will be out this summer. You best believe I’m counting down the days!