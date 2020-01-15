Antonio Brown Tweets A ‘Bag Of D*cks’ At ESPN

Antonio Brown sent an absurdly stupid tweet Tuesday directed at ESPN.

The disgraced NFL free agent tweeted a “bag of d*cks” at the network. For those of you wondering, it was a bag of gummies shaped like penises. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the tweet below.

Antonio Brown needs some serious help. At this point, I’m not sure how anybody could disagree that this dude has serious problems.

First, he’s in a video berating a woman and police officers. He followed up that embarrassing performance by sending an inappropriate tweet at ESPN because they were covering the event.

AB lost his damn mind this morning… @AB84 maybe it’s a good idea if he doesn’t come back to the @NFL it looks like he’s been hit upside the head one too many times #BrainBoomin #antoniobrown #losthismind pic.twitter.com/ZIgb9mXIAu — Blog Boy Takes (@BlogBoyTakes) January 13, 2020

This dude is never playing in the NFL again, and he shouldn’t. He’s nothing more than an absolute disgrace to the sport.

He doesn’t need to be learning a new playbook right now. He needs to be seeking professional help because nobody in their right mind would ever behave this way.

It’s almost just sad to watch unfold. He went from being one of the best players in the NFL to being a very troubled man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:03pm PST

Let’s just start hoping that he gets the help he clearly needs before this turns into a tragedy.