Average American Drinks More Than 2 Gallons Of Alcohol A Year

The average American apparently drinks a ton of alcohol in a year.

Federal calculations" claim the average American drinks 2.3 gallons of booze a year," according to a report from the Associated Press.

The same report claims that’s the equivalent of 500 standard drinks.

This is way higher than expected. When I first heard that it was 2.3 gallons, I figured that meant like 2.3 gallons of beer.

I was very unimpressed. Only two gallons of beer a year? Give a break. I know people who put that back before the first quarter of the football game is over.

It was at that point I kept reading, and learned a little bit more. About 500 beers a year is way higher than I expected!

That is so much booze for the average person. I had no idea the number would be at the 500 mark.

Look, I’m all for drinking a few cold ones with the boys. I do it all the time, but I’m not sure the average person needs to be drinking 500 beers a year.

That seems like something that’s not necessary.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the study. It’s absolutely wild!