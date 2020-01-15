CNN Takes On Bernie, Bernie Wimps Out

On today’s podcast we analyze the Democratic debate and how CNN clearly had it out for Bernie Sanders. Also, Nancy Pelosi is set to name the House Managers for the impeachment trial today, we make some guesses as to who they’ll be.

Listen to the show:

Democrats debated last night, sort of. There wasn’t much disagreement or energy on the stage as candidates took their last shot at a large audience before the Iowa Caucuses. The one area where there could have been fireworks – Elizabeth Warren’s accusation that Bernie Sanders told her a woman couldn’t be elected president – fizzled when the CNN moderator took Warren’s side and Sanders, while denying it, slouched away from discussion the issue or objecting to the bias in the questions. Democrats want someone who will take on Donald Trump, and if Bernie can’t even challenge a cable new personality over something he denies saying, what chance does he have against the President? We get into all of if.

The House is set to finally send the article of impeachment to the Senate today and will also name the “managers” who will try the case. We have some guesses as to who they’ll be and why Pelosi’s gambit was a failure.

