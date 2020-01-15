HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Maryland 56-54, Brad Davison Hits Game-Winning Shot

The Wisconsin Badgers got a huge win Tuesday night 56-54 over Maryland.

Going into Tuesday night, I said this was going to be a huge opportunity for the Badgers to bag another win against a great team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Maryland is tough as all hell, but I knew my squad would take care of business. We didn’t just get the win, but the Badgers won in epic fashion.

In the closing moments, Brad Davison drilled a three from the corner to go up by two. The Terrapins wouldn’t score again. Watch the awesome play below.

Tuesday night was a huge challenge, and the Badgers stepped up in a big way. Make no mistake about it, folks. Maryland is a very good team.

Yet, they just weren’t good enough to hang with the Badgers in Madison. I don’t blame them. Most teams show up to get buried in the Kohl Center.

Now, we’re onto Michigan State this Friday night. To paraphrase Jameis Winston, we’re balling right now.

We’ll really be on fire with a win over the Spartans. Go, Wisconsin, go!