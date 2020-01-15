‘Comey Choked Like A Dog’: Trump Praises Chuck Grassley For Hammering Former FBI Director

President Donald Trump praised Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley during a speech at the White House on Wednesday, saying the veteran politician made former FBI Director James Comey “choke like a dog” during his congressional testimony.

Trump made the comments prior to signing his new “Phase One” trade deal with China, which he says is a first step toward more open trade with the Chinese. Farmers in states like Iowa have been some of the hardest hit by tariffs in Trump’s trade war with China. (RELATED: U.S., China Take Another Step In Trade Talks, Chinese Official Says)

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019