‘Comey Choked Like A Dog’: Trump Praises Chuck Grassley For Hammering Former FBI Director

Anders Hagstrom Video Columnist
President Donald Trump praised Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley during a speech at the White House on Wednesday, saying the veteran politician made former FBI Director James Comey “choke like a dog” during his congressional testimony.

Trump made the comments prior to signing his new “Phase One” trade deal with China, which he says is a first step toward more open trade with the Chinese. Farmers in states like Iowa have been some of the hardest hit by tariffs in Trump’s trade war with China. (RELATED: U.S., China Take Another Step In Trade Talks, Chinese Official Says)

The deal heralds a temporary end to the U.S.-China trade war, but it could ramp up again as leaders reconvene to negotiate phase two.

Comey gave a public congressional testimony regarding to origins of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2017. An inspector general report later found Comey had violated DOJ policies in his handling of the investigation.