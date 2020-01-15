David Harbour ‘Not So Confident’ Hopper Will Be In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour is not sure he’ll be in season four.

Harbour’s character Hopper’s fate is unknown at the conclusion of season three, but it’s strongly hinted at that the Hawkins sheriff is being held in Russia. However, he’s no longer sure that’s the case, or if he’ll even return to the Netflix hit. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

Harbour recently told The Wrap the following about the ending of season three and Hopper’s future:

They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing. And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them (laughs). So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed. I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.

I don’t really love the sound of this. You can’t have “Stranger Things” without Hopper. You just can’t do it. He’s a major part of the show!

He also does a great job of balancing out the younger characters in the show. I’m just not convinced we can have season four without him.

It just wouldn’t feel right.

I think this is all smoke and mirrors from Harbour and the people running “Stranger Things.” I 100% believe he’ll be in it.

How will he get out of Russia? I don’t know. Is he for sure in Russia? I also don’t know the answer to that. All I know for sure is that I expect him to be in the upcoming episodes.

Keep checking back for more updates on season four of “Stranger Things” when we have them. It’s going to be a hell of a fun time.