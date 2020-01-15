Collin Peterson Was The Only Democrat To Vote Against The Articles Of Impeachment

Only one Democrat voted against Wednesday’s motion to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, was the lone holdout in the final vote, which passed 228-193. There were no Republicans who voted in favor of the measure.

Peterson, whose rural district voted for President Donald Trump by a 30% margin, has opposed his party’s rush to impeach from the very beginning. He was one of only three Democrats to vote against adopting the articles of impeachment — charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in December. (RELATED: Here Are The Three Democrats That Voted Against Impeachment)

The 75-year-old congressman is no stranger to opposition from within his own party. He was one of only two Democrats who voted against the impeachment inquiry in October.

Peterson was also one of two Democrats (the other was Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski) who signed an amicus brief requesting that the Supreme Court consider overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.