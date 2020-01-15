EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Tardy, Star Of ’68 Whiskey,’ Talks About The Pressure Of Portraying The Military On TV

One of the most anticipated shows of 2020 premieres Wednesday night, and star actor Jeremy Tardy sat down with the Daily Caller to preview it.
“68 Whiskey,” a military drama set in Afghanistan, will make its debut Jan. 15 on the Paramount Network. Tardy was interviewed ahead of the much-anticipated premiere by Smoke Room Editor in Chief David Hookstead, and offered fans some insight on his role, and the show as a whole.
Tardy described the importance of accurately portraying the military on television, telling Hookstead that he feels “a great responsibility” in portraying a member of the military.
Watch and listen to what Tardy had to say in this exclusive interview below:
