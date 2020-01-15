HIGHLIGHTS: Clemson Upsets Duke 79-72

Clemson pulled off a gigantic upset over Duke after beating the Blue Devils 79-72 Tuesday night.

In case you were wondering if you read the sentence above incorrectly, I can promise you that you didn’t. The Tigers somehow managed to beat Coach K’s squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The number three Blue Devils somehow faltered badly enough that they lost to Clemson! This isn’t football we’re talking about.

This is college basketball, and there’s never an excuse for Duke to lose to a school like Clemson.

I just don’t understand at all what is happening in college basketball this season. It doesn’t make any sense to me on any level.

No elite team is able to survive getting upset. All the big dogs have fallen, and some of them have fallen in spectacular fashion.

It’s almost like being at the top of the polls is a curse.

We’ll see which powerhouse goes down next, but at this point, I wouldn’t even want to be in the top five. If you are, you can pretty much pencil in an upcoming loss.

This is why college basketball is so great. Any team can win or lose at any given time. Wednesday night, it was Duke’s turn to fall.

It’s a crazy sport, and Tuesday night was a great reminder of that fact.