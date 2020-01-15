Here’s Everything You Missed From The 7th Democratic Debate

Six Democratic candidates took the stage Tuesday night in Iowa for the seventh Democratic Debate, co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

Included on the debate stage was former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The debate saw tension between Warren and Sanders, with the former appearing to decline a handshake from the Vermont senator at the end of the evening. Other notable moments included both Steyer and Biden flip-flopping on previous opinions regarding policy-making.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Covington Kids’ Lawyer Robert Barnes Speaks About Lawsuit Against Prominent Journalists And Lawmakers

Ret. Army Lt. Col. Explains Why Iran’s Missiles Caused No Casualties

Will The Conflict In Iran Escalate Into More Attacks?

Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw Weighs In On The Soleimani Hit

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang