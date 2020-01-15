Joe Burrow Displays Horrible Dancing Moves In Viral Twitter Video

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow might be great at throwing the football, but he’s a horrific dancer.

In a viral Twitter video posted Tuesday by Barstool Sports, the reigning Heisman winner can be seen dancing in what appears to be a basement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not pretty, folks. His go-to move is just pretending to load a handgun. Give it a watch below. It’s abysmal.

It’s so bad. It’s honestly so bad. Don’t get me wrong on this one. I’m not a good dancer either. I’m probably just as bad.

However, my arsenal of dance moves doesn’t consist of just pretending to load a handgun over and over again.

This dude improvises on the football field without any issues, but apparently can’t dance to save his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

Not a great look for the most dominant quarterback in America and likely first pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Not a great look at all.

Where is the shoulder movement? Where is the rhythm? Where is the creativity? If I’m an NFL GM, this is a red flag that has to be addressed during the interview phase. You just can’t ignore how pathetic it looks.