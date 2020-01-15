Here’s What Senator Kennedy Said To Get Tucker Carlson ‘Excited’ About Impeachment Trial

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy appeared on Wednesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

By the end of the segment, he had Fox News host Tucker Carlson “excited” about the prospect of “fair” witness testimony that could include former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The House on Wednesday voted to officially send its articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

“Well, I think the Senate will have something to say about this,” Kennedy said. “You don’t have to be Mensa material, Tucker, to see that Speaker Pelosi is swollen with partisan rage.”

Calling the House process “rigged,” Kennedy insisted things would be done “differently in the Senate,” meaning a fair process for both sides. After a discussion about what would take place in the Senate trial, the Louisiana senator promised to be “fair” about the witnesses. (RELATED: ‘Four Horsewomen Of The Apocalypse’ — Sen. John Kennedy Rips Squad ‘Whack Jobs’)

“We talk about Chuck Schumer’s witnesses or speaker Pelosi’s witnesses,” he said. “I think the speaker and Senator Schumer are together on it. I want to treat the defense fairly. Everybody gets a level playing field. And we could end up in a very odd circumstance where Senator Schumer, he caught the car. He asked for his witnesses. In fairness, the president gets his witnesses and we end up hearing from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, whoever else is on the witness list. Any of the chairmen that were involved, and the prosecution doesn’t get to hear its witnesses because of executive privilege.”

“That sounds fair to me,” said Carlson. “Thank you so much. Now you got me excited about that.”