Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous White And Black Houndstooth Dress

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after visiting a Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Britain January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Super

REUTERS/Jon Super

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous green coat and houndstooth dress combo while in Bradford, Britain. 

(Photo by Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve coat that she paired with a beautiful white and black number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during a visit to Khidmat Centre. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black clutch and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.

REUTERS/Jon Super

Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Jon Super

“At the Khidmat Centre – who help the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about the activities and workshops offered at the centre, and the organisations that they support #RoyalVisitBradford,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the visit, along with a handful of pictures from the day.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, the duchess got everyone’s attention when she she showed up wearing a stunning plum coat and blue fedora.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.