Superstar ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Named Greatest Contestant Of All Time

Ken Jennings has won greatest “Jeopardy!” contestant of all time after beating James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in a special tournament that ended Monday.

The contestants were chosen for being the highest-earning “Jeopardy!” contestants in history, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Jennings won three out of four matches and claimed another $1 million prize. Holzhauer and Rutter both went home with $250,000.

“I just remember feeling shock,” Jennings told “Good Morning America” about the moment he realized he won. “I’ve been in a lot of these ‘Jeopardy!’ super tournaments and I have an amazing talent for finishing second, so I had no idea what to do when you actually win.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Discusses What Kind Of Legacy He’d Like To Leave)

While Jennings has been named the greatest contestant of all time, Rutter still holds the record for most amount of money won on the game show having brought home a whopping $4.6 million, ET reported. Rutter first appeared on “Jeopardy!” back in 2001. Holzhauer also holds the most “Jeopardy!” records than any other contestant who has appeared on the show.

They are definitely a worthy group of three, so it’s hard to think this can be the end of the greatest contestant of all time debate. Maybe we will get to see the three compete again. It definitely makes really good television.

The “Jeopardy!” producers would be stupid if they didn’t come up with different ways to put these three men back onto the show.