EXCLUSIVE: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Previews Conor McGregor Vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246

Legendary adult film star Kendra Lust is going to UFC 246, and she had some interesting thoughts on the matchup between Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

I had the opportunity to discuss UFC 246 with Kendra. While it’s clear she’s super amped to get to Vegas, she wasn’t sold on the outcome.

When I asked her about what she thought would happen, the porn legend gave an answer that might surprise some of you, and explained what she likes to do for fun in Sin City!

Take a look and listen to her full comments on McGregor vs. Cerrone and much more below!

McGregor vs. Cerrone is without a doubt the biggest sporting event going on this weekend. When Saturday night rolls around, Lust and everybody else will be 100% locked in.

Personally, I think McGregor is going to roll Cerrone. I’m not as torn as Lust is, but she did have some good advice.

You just can’t count out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. You just can’t do it!

Tune in Saturday night for the fight, and keep checking back for more clips from our exclusive interview with Kendra Lust. You’re going to like what we have coming your way!