Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: ‘Sky’s The Limit’

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had high praise for quarterback Baker Mayfield when discussing the future.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski addressed the media Tuesday, and said the “sky’s the limit” when talking about the young passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Browns Kevin Stefanski: “I spoke to Baker briefly yesterday. Looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work. Still in the infancy studying last year. I think the sky’s the limit for the kid” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2020

Yeah, I hate to burst Stefanski’s bubble here, but this just isn’t the case at all. Baker Mayfield isn’t going to ever be a star in the NFL.

This past season was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for the second-year quarterback. He got eaten alive by defenses.

Even worse than that, he showed zero behavior that made me think he’s fit to be the face of a franchise. In fact, he often did the opposite.

He’s got the cockiness of a guy with a dozen Super Bowl rings, and he’s never even bene the playoffs. He’s just so easy to cheer against.

I almost feel bad for Stefanski. He didn’t ask for Baker Mayfield, but now he has him. He’s inheriting a hot mess.

Say a prayer for him because he’s going to need all the help he can get.