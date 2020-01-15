Kylie Jenner Drops Hint About Possible Kylie Con Event With Latest Trademarks

Kylie Jenner appears to be dropping a huge hint about a possible fan convention centered around her products given her latest trademarks filings.

The 22-year-old reality TV star filed trademarks for the the phrases, “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon,” and “Kylie Museum,” according to E! News in a piece published on Wednesday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

According to the outlet, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is planning to use the names “on clothing and accessories for adults and children.” The paperwork also mentioned using the phrases on beauty-related consultation services, including workshops, exhibitions, and interactive experiences. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

It all comes after Washington D.C. trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, first noted the trademark filings on Twitter.

Kylie Jenner has filed new trademarks for: 1. KYLIE CON 2. KYLIE KON 3. KYLIE MUSEUM The filings were made on January 9th and indicate a new event, called KLYIE CON (or KON), is in the works. Here is my full rundown of the filings #KylieJenner #Kardashian pic.twitter.com/uR9iDhEPtR — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 15, 2020

As of the publication of this piece, the popular reality star has yet to make any comments about the reports. However, given the information that has come out it definitely seems the younger Jenner has some plans for a convention centered around her highly successful cosmetics line.

Sounds like we are just going to have to wait and see. But it is clear Kylie might have the biggest plans yet of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.