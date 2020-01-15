LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talked In French With Reporter After Winning The Title Over Clemson

Ed Orgeron apparently had a full conversation in French after LSU beat Clemson in the national title game Monday night.

According to Shea Dixon, a reporter approached Coach O after the big win, and "didn't speak English." Instead, he started talking in French.

Coach O didn’t even hesitate. He responded right back to him in the foreign language.

Ed Orgeron is walking off the Superdome field and a reporter stopped him. He didn’t speak English. Only French. Orgeron cracked a big smile and dove into a conversation … in French. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 14, 2020

What an absolute legend. Dude runs Clemson off of the field in the second half of the title game, wins a ring and proceeds to chat with a foreign reporter in that guy’s native tongue.

If you’re not a fan of Ed Orgeron, then I’m just going to assume that you are a complete loser. You can’t love football and hate the man running the LSU football program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 9:18am PST

If a person came up to me, and started asking questions in a foreign language, I’d have no idea what the hell was happening.

Not, Coach O. He’s just too smooth. He jumped right into the convo and didn’t skip a beat. That’s a level of smoothness you have to be born with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:29pm PST

Never change, Coach O! Never change!