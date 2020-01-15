Editorial

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talked In French With Reporter After Winning The Title Over Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ed Orgeron apparently had a full conversation in French after LSU beat Clemson in the national title game Monday night.

According to Shea Dixon, a reporter approached Coach O after the big win, and “didn’t speak English.” Instead, he started talking in French. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coach O didn’t even hesitate. He responded right back to him in the foreign language.

What an absolute legend. Dude runs Clemson off of the field in the second half of the title game, wins a ring and proceeds to chat with a foreign reporter in that guy’s native tongue.

If you’re not a fan of Ed Orgeron, then I’m just going to assume that you are a complete loser. You can’t love football and hate the man running the LSU football program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on

If a person came up to me, and started asking questions in a foreign language, I’d have no idea what the hell was happening.

Not, Coach O. He’s just too smooth. He jumped right into the convo and didn’t skip a beat. That’s a level of smoothness you have to be born with.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on

Never change, Coach O! Never change!