LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talked In French With Reporter After Winning The Title Over Clemson

Ed Orgeron apparently had a full conversation in French after LSU beat Clemson in the national title game Monday night.
According to Shea Dixon, a reporter approached Coach O after the big win, and "didn't speak English." Instead, he started talking in French.
Coach O didn’t even hesitate. He responded right back to him in the foreign language.
Ed Orgeron is walking off the Superdome field and a reporter stopped him. He didn’t speak English. Only French.
Orgeron cracked a big smile and dove into a conversation … in French.
— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 14, 2020
What an absolute legend. Dude runs Clemson off of the field in the second half of the title game, wins a ring and proceeds to chat with a foreign reporter in that guy’s native tongue.
If you’re not a fan of Ed Orgeron, then I’m just going to assume that you are a complete loser. You can’t love football and hate the man running the LSU football program.
If a person came up to me, and started asking questions in a foreign language, I’d have no idea what the hell was happening.
Not, Coach O. He’s just too smooth. He jumped right into the convo and didn’t skip a beat. That’s a level of smoothness you have to be born with.
Never change, Coach O! Never change!