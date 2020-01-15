LSU Releases Incredible Video Of Coach O In The Locker Room After Winning The National Title

LSU dropped a chilling video Tuesday of coach Ed Orgeron addressing the team after beating Clemson in the national title game.

In the video, Coach O told his team they “never blinked” when facing the challenges on the road to the championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether you cheer for LSU or not, I can promise this video will give you chills. Check it out below.

Never blinked! The Tigers didn’t blink one damn time all season. They went toe-to-toe with the best teams in America, and took it to all of them.

Say whatever you want about LSU, Joe Burrow and Coach O, but there’s no question about whether or not this Tigers team will be talked about as one of the greatest ever.

They absolutely will be. After the campaign they put together in 2019, there’s no doubt in my mind this LSU squad is one of the greatest teams in the history of the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:46am PST

They beat every single top four team in the AP preseason poll! Stop for a second and think about how hard that is.

Again, they never blinked!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 4:05pm PST

I might hate the SEC more than anybody, but I respect the hell out of what Coach O did this past season. It was nothing short of spectacular.

He deserves all the praise and credit coming his way. He had a hell of a run, and it was a joy to watch unfold!