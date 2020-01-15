Pelosi Announces House Impeachment Managers

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday the seven lawmakers who will serve as the House managers in the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is set to be the lead manager. The other managers include House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings, Democratic Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia, and Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

The seven impeachment managers’ roles are very much like the roles of prosecutors, as the members are responsible for presenting the impeachment inquiries to the Senate, to make the case as to why Trump should be impeached with the evidence they have gathered.

Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has strongly pushed back against Pelosi and House Democrats’ continued effort to impeach Trump, saying Monday that the decision to sit on the articles of impeachment for a month is a “strange gambit” that “produced absolutely nothing.” (RELATED: Sen. McConnell Says Pelosi’s Impeachment Strategy Achieved ‘Absolutely Nothing’)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)