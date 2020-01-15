Police Threatened To Arrest LSU Players For Smoking Cigars After National Title Win

LSU football players were reportedly threatened with arrest over their cigars Monday night.

According to AL.com, a police officer informed the football team that smoking cigars after beating Clemson could lead to being arrested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Burrow had to put out his cigar ahead of his press conference. He picked up where he left off soon after. pic.twitter.com/OAv6atcRfL — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 14, 2020

Eventually, another officer claimed it was fine for the players to smoke in the locker room after being crowned national champs.

No LSU players were taken into custody.

Joe Burrow sucking on a cigar and blowing smoke into the air while exiting the #LSU locker room is a thing that has happened. pic.twitter.com/9B0hzqz31M — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

What an incredibly stupid thing for an officer to tell the LSU football players. They just won the national title!

They should be allowed to do whatever they want in the locker room. This is America. If we arrest football players for lighting up cigars after championships, then we’re lost as a nation.

They were smoking cigars. They weren’t hurting anybody. There’s no reason at all to threaten them with getting arrested.

They just played in what for most of them will be the biggest game of their lives. Let them ball out and have a good time after securing the championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:43pm PST

If you support freedom, then you have to support LSU players lighting up as soon as the game was done.