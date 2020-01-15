Prince Harry Jumps Back Into Royal Duties With Announcement Of Invictus Games

Prince Harry announced the details for the 2022 Invictus Games on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a week after Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced they would be taking a “step back” from their “senior” roles. The details were announced in a video on the Invictus Foundation’s Twitter account.

HRH The Duke of Sussex announces the 2022 Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany: #InvictusGames #DukeofSussex #IG2022 #Dusseldorf pic.twitter.com/PGGb2teKnA — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) January 15, 2020

“In 2022, the Invictus Games will travel to a new country, a new home for respect for our Armed Forces,” Harry announced in the clip. The games will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Prince Harry has hosted the Invictus Games as part of his royal duties for years.

The announcement of the games highlights the question of how Markle and Prince Harry will fit into the royal family moving forward. (RELATED: Prince Harry, Prince William Deny ‘Bullying’ Played A Part In The Decision To Leave For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle)

Last week, the couple announced they would be stepping back from their roles, cut themselves off financially and split their time between both the United Kingdom and Canada.

A meeting was called Monday between Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the decision further.

“There are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” the Queen said in a statement released following the meeting.