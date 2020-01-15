REPORT: Joe Brady Leaving LSU, Will Become The Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator

Joe Brady is leaving LSU for the Carolina Panthers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the LSU passing coordinator will become the new offensive coordinator for the Panthers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after the team hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

I have no idea how Brady will do with the Panthers, but I do know you shouldn’t bet against his success. He is a big part of the reason why LSU won the national title this season.

Brady elevated the Tigers into an elite passing team with Joe Burrow. Without Brady, there’s little to no chance LSU wins the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:00pm PST

Now, he’ll take those same skills to the Panthers, and act as Rhule’s OC. There’s no doubt at all he knows how to score.

Can he dominate in the NFL like he did in Baton Rouge? Again, I don’t know, but I’m certainly not going to bet against the guy after watching what he did with Burrow and the Tigers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:49am PST

The man knows his football, he can clearly develop talent. Now, it’s time to see what he can do with Rhule after a wildly successful time with LSU.