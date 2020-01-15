REPORT: Logan Paul And Josie Canseco Are Dating

Logan Paul is apparently in a relationship with star model Josie Canseco.
According to TMZ, the two are dating. It’s not clear how long the two have been in a relationship, but TMZ described it as “fresh.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
For those of you who are unaware of what Canseco looks like, do yourself a favor, and take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
Obviously, this a pro-love website. We’re all about stability. Often times, relationships bring stability to people’s lives. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
It doesn’t always happen, but it happens more often than not. So, you’ll never hear us bag on anybody in a relationship. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
We’re not about that action. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
Now, when it comes to a woman like Canseco, that’s about as good as it gets. We’re talking about one of the most famous models on the planet.
Whenever you have the opportunity to date a woman of that caliber, you do it. You simply can’t pass up the opportunity.
View this post on Instagram
We’re wishing the happy couple nothing but the best! Logan Paul is a star, and Josie Canseco is one of our favorites.
Major props to them, and props us for being a pro-relationship website!