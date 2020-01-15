REPORT: Tua Tagovailoa Will Be Healthy By April, Will Throw In Front Of Scouts

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy in a few months.

His agent Leigh Steinberg told AL.com that he’ll be healthy by April, and will throw for scouts. Tua hasn’t played since suffering a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State in November. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He recently opted to skip his final year of college eligibility and make the jump to the NFL.

This is a great development for Tua and his fans. He’s one of the most exciting players in football when healthy, and he’s a dominant gunslinger.

There were some serious concerns about his future after that hip injury against the Bulldogs. Hip injuries aren’t anything to mess around with.

The fact he opted to go pro told us all that he was pretty confident he’d bounce back in a big way. It certainly sounds like he’s going to be just fine.

If he’s healthy and throwing by April, then my guess is that he’ll still be a very high pick in the draft. He probably won’t slip past the Dolphins at five.

Either way, it’s great to hear Tua is going to be healthy sooner than later. He’s an incredibly talented football player, and he’s an even better person.