‘We’ll See’: Robert Downey Jr. Hints At Potential Return Of Iron Man

Actor Robert Downey Jr. isn’t letting fans give up on the return of Iron Man.

Downey Jr. appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show where he talked about his new movie and the potential return of Iron Man from death.

“Now that I’m middle aged, to be honest, you start looking at the back nine and you go, oh this is part of the journey,” he said. “Things end and everyone is going somewhere.”

Downey Jr. played Iron Man in ten of 11 Marvel Universe movies until he died in “Endgame,” which premiered last summer. However host Hoda Kotb asked Downey Jr. if there was a chance his beloved character could make a return somehow. (RELATED: Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Avengers’ Money Could Be More Than $75 Million)

“I am so pleased that I wound up where I have, I’m very fortunate,” he answered. “So I’m not the kind of guy… I want to keep it classy. We’ll see.”

The death of Iron Man seemingly coincided with the end of Downey Jr.’s contract.

Having Iron Man come back isn’t unlikely, but I just don’t know how I feel about having another Iron Man who isn’t played by Downey Jr. He is essentially Iron Man in real life, minus the superpowers, and it would be weird to see someone else take on the role if they ever decide to bring Iron Man back.

Iron Man will just have to be played by Downey Jr. again. That’s the only solution to this problem.