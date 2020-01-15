Russian Government, Prime Minister To Resign

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced Tuesday that the entire Russian government is resigning following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State-of-the-Nation address.

Following Putin’s address, Medvedev issued a statement on Russian state TV announcing that the entire government will resign. He said the step-down comes in an effort to allow Putin to make the changes to the constitution.

#Breaking: Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that he and the entire Russian government is to resign in a televised statement on the Russian state TV. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 15, 2020

“In this context, it is obvious that, as the government, we must provide the president with a capability to make all decisions,” Medvedev said following Putin’s proposals, RT reported.

Putin said Wednesday that he would be in favor of allowing the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, to decide who the prime minister is, among other positions. Under Russia’s current constitution, no one can serve more than two consecutive presidential terms, and Putin would not be allowed to immediately run again, Reuters reported. However, Putin would be allowed to serve as prime minister after his presidential term ends. (RELATED: Vladimir Putin Weighs In On Trump’s Impeachment)

Putin proposed changing the Russian constitution in his yearly address, and Medvedev met with him afterwards to discuss, according to RT, a Russian television network. The changes would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, allowing Putin to continue ruling even after he leaves the Kremlin, according to Reuters.

Medvedev previously served four years as president and became Russia’s prime minister in 2012. Putin accepted the resignation and asked the ministers to work as a temporary government until the new one forms.

Medvedev will be offered the deputy secretary of Russia’s security council once the position is formed, Putin said according to RT.