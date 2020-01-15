Paramount Network Announces New Show ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ From Taylor Sheridan

Paramount Network is making the new show “Mayor of Kingstown” from legendary visionary Taylor Sheridan.

Sheridan famously brought us all “Yellowstone” on the network, and he’s made several major hit movies, including “Wind River.” Now, he’s bringing us a new show on Paramount, and it sounds incredible.

The plot of the show, according to a release from the network, is as follows:

Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, the story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain. It is a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this immediately. I’ll watch literally anything he releases. All he does is make hits. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Let’s run down a quick list for anybody who needs a little proof. He’s been involved with “Sicario,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” and “Yellowstone.”

Good luck finding a more impressive list over the past couple years. The man just knows how to make hits.

Now, Paramount and Sheridan are coming together to make a show about the industrial prison complex. If that doesn’t have your expectations through the roof, then you’re just not a fan of great TV.

Again, this is the guy that brought us the Duttons! This is the man who made “Yellowstone” one of the greatest shows ever created.

He knows great TV and movies!

Keep checking back for more details when we have them! It sounds like “Mayor Of Kingstown” is going to be another certified hit.

If it’s even half as good as “Yellowstone,” then we’re in for a hell of time.