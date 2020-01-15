The CW Greenlights Season 1 Of ‘Walker’ With Jared Padalecki, Which Will Reboot The Chuck Norris Classic

“Walker” is full speed ahead at The CW with Jared Padalecki in the lead role.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the show, which is a remake of the famous Chuck Norris show:

The new take follows Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He will attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

I know I soured a bit on The CW lately when “Riverdale” turned out to be unwatchable after such a strong start, but this sounds much better. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“Walker, Texas Ranger” is an all-time classic. It made Chuck Norris a household name in America, and it was all about taking out the bad guys.

Now, we’re getting a rebooted version with Padalecki as the iconic lawman. I honestly can’t wait. This seems like something that is right up my alley.

The original series was one of the best shows of its era. Will this live up to that level of hype? Who knows, but I’m not willing to rule it out.

Anything involving gunslinging lawmen is something I’m willing to give a shot. We’ll have to wait to see what we get.

