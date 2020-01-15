Paige VanZant Shows Off Boxing Skills In Awesome Training Video Ahead Of Amanda Ribas Fight

Paige VanZant recently dropped an awesome workout video for her fans.

The UFC superstar posted a video of herself boxing ahead of her fight against Amanda Ribas, and she looks ready to roll. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

In the short Instagram video, 12 Gauge showed off her punching speed. Just in case anybody thought she wouldn’t be ready for March 14, I can promise you this video will put any remaining doubts to rest. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram Boxing Day. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 14, 2020 at 3:12pm PST

VanZant truly does look more than ready for the fight against Ribas, and it makes sense. She hasn’t fought in such a long time, and it’ll be well over a year once March 14 rolls around.

She beat Rachael Ostovich last time, and I have a feeling this fight against Ribas will have a similar ending.

The UFC is simply much better off whenever VanZant is in the octagon cracking skulls. She’s one of the most famous athletes on the planet, and there’s no question about it.

She’ll only cranks things up to a new level March 14 against Ribas in Brazil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Dec 26, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

I can’t wait to see how she does. You all know I’ll be cheering for her.