Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. To Be Inducted Posthumously Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston will be posthumously inducted into the 2020 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The inductees were announced on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website Wednesday. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will also be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The entire list of inductees includes:

Notorious B.I.G.

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

T. Rex

The induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame will take place on May 2 in Cleveland, Ohio. The whole night will be broadcast live for the very first time on HBO. Performers and special guests will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale for the public on Feb. 27.

Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Kraftwerk, MC5, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Soundgarden, Todd Rundgren, Motörhead and Thin Lizzy were also up for induction this year, but didn’t receive enough votes to make the class. (RELATED: ‘Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’ Nominees Revealed. Pat Benatar, B.I.G., Whitney Houston Among Them)

“Each of those bands has helped shape the form that rock & roll has taken over the years,” Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers told Rolling Stone. “That’s what I like to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame do: pick those bands that have sculpted what we see rock & roll as today.”

I’m excited to see Houston and Notorious B.I.G. recognized for the contribution they gave to the music society. Houston has the voice of an angel and there’s not a single person who hasn’t been impacted by her music in some way.

Is there a single person who wasn’t influenced by Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa?” I didn’t think so.

What a great class.