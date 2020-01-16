7 Cookware Accessories That You’ll Definitely Want In Your Kitchen

After a long day at work, the last thing you probably want to do is start cooking dinner. But if you’re invested in your wellness, making delicious, nutritious meals is an important component to an overall healthier lifestyle. If there’s anything that might entice you to meal prep during the weekend when you could be binging your favorite Netflix shows, it’s these cookware accessories from Gotham Steel — from essential pots and pans to ultra-sharp knives, you can upgrade your kitchen tools and your cooking at the same time.

Gotham Steel 1371 Tastic Bundle 7-Piece Cookware Set

Beautiful and functional, this cookware set lets you cook with high heat and clean up faster.

Nix all your rusted, flaking pots and pans and use this Gotham Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set instead. Made from beautiful high-grade titanium and ceramic, this 7-piece set is both pretty to look at and highly functional, boasting an extremely high heat threshold ideal for searing and a nonstick surface for easy cleanup. The set includes a deep square pan, tempered glass lid, steamer tray, frying basket and two frying pans for total versatility.

Find it here for $58.

Gotham™ Steel Pancake Bonanza

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an easier way to make pancakes.

Consider yourself the new brunch host over the weekends with this Gotham™ Steel Pancake Bonanza tool. Make fluffy, perfectly light and symmetrical pancakes every time with the double dome design: all you need to do is pour in your favorite batter, close the handle and cook. You don’t even need to worry about the splatter from turning the sides — just flip the pan and slide out the pancake.

Find it here for $15.99.

Gotham™ Steel Pro Cut Japanese Style Super Sharp Knife: Set of 2

If you plan on working with tough meats and veggies, you’ll want these super sharp blades on your countertop.

Chop, slice and dice away with this set of two Gotham™ Steel Pro Cut Japanese Style Super Sharp Knives. Made from a stainless steel cutting core and featuring anti-rust protection, they stay ultra-sharp even after cutting through thick meats and root vegetables.

Find it here for $15.99.

Gotham™ Steel Reversible Double Grill/Griddle

Skip the extra calories and cook oil-free with this non-stick griddle.

Stay healthy (and still make delicious meals) with this Gotham™ Steel Reversible Double Grill/Griddle. You don’t need oil or butter thanks to the durable, non-stick titanium ceramic coating — plus, the large 21 x 11 inch cooking surface makes it the perfect tool for indoor grilling or even using in the oven at up to 500 degrees.

Find it here for $19.99.

Gotham Steel Pro Cut Stainless Steel 10-Piece Knife Set

If your cutlery needs a complete overhaul, this 10-piece set has you covered.

Any chef will tell you, the quality of the meals you make practically depends on the knives you use. This Gotham Steel Pro Cut Stainless Steel 10-Piece Knife Set delivers amazingly precise slices every time — each knife is beautiful balanced, and is exceptionally strong and durable.

Find it here for $77.

Gotham Steel 11″ Square All-In-One 4-Piece Pan Set

Expand your cooking options with this 4-piece pan set.

Nothing’s more frustrating than running out of pans halfway through cooking — but this Gotham Steel 11″ Square All-In-One 4-Piece Pan Set has you covered. It includes an 11-inch deep square pan, 11-inch lid, deep fry basket, and steamer tray — basically everything you’d need to perfectly sear a steak, make tomato/acid based dishes without the flavor getting wonky, steam veggies and more.

Find it here for $42.

Gotham Steel Non-Stick Smokeless Stove Top Grill

With this smokeless grill, you won’t have to wait for summer to start grilling

Who cares if it’s winter? You can get the delicious taste of the grill year-round with this Gotham Steel Non-Stick Smokeless Stove Top Grill. It works with electric, gas and propane stoves alike — and it’s also versatile enough for you to use indoors or outdoors. Make delicious burgers, vegetables, skewers and more without any mess, thanks to the water-filled outer ring that catches both fat and juice.

Find it here for $19.99.

Prices subject to change.