Antonio Brown Boxes In Training Video

Antonio Brown is a horrible boxer.

In a Twitter video posted by DAZN USA, the disgraced NFL receiver can be seen boxing and training in the ring amid speculation he’ll fight social media star Logan Paul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 3, 2020 at 3:01pm PST

He looks absolutely terrible. His form is atrocious and his speed is laughable. It looks like Paul would maul him.

Give it a watch below.

Antonio Brown getting some work in on the pads ( // @AB84) pic.twitter.com/jxN7zswB0F — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 15, 2020

I already assumed Antonio Brown would get smoked by Paul. I thought that’d happen the moment I heard about a potential fight.

After watching this video, I’m now a billion percent sure the fight would be over damn near immediately.

Brown’s boxing sills are nothing short of pathetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Please make this fight happen. It’s going to be the funniest thing in the world to watch Paul just boat race Brown.

I’m begging the universe to bring it together! It’s what the fans want, and it’s what we need. Make it happen!