Do Bernie Bros Have A History Of Violence?

Democratic Presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has had issues in the past with members of his fan base or campaign staff exhibiting violent or brash behavior, leaving Sanders no other choice but to denounce it. However, new footage leaked by Project Veritas seems to show that Sanders’ denouncement of this behavior has not gotten through to all of his supporters.

In the video below, the man described as a Sanders campaign field organizer can be seen promoting a “violent reaction” to those he believes to be engaging in “hate speech.” The staffer also said, “If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC, f**king Milwaukee will burn.”

What do you think? Should Sanders do more to prevent this type of behavior? (RELATED: Joy Behar Begs Bernie Bros To Fall In Line, Don’t ‘Be Self-Destructive’ If He Loses)

