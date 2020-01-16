Demi Lovato Announced As National Anthem Singer For Super Bowl LIV

Musician Demi Lovato announced was announced as the singer of the national anthem for Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato shared the news Thursday on her personal Instagram account.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV… See you in Miami,” she captioned a photo of the announcement. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 2. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform the half time show.

The news comes days after Lovato announced she would be returning to the stage for the first time since her overdose back in 2018 to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Dropping New Music Soon)

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” Lovato shared Tuesday on Instagram.

I’m so happy and excited to start seeing Lovato back on the stage after everything she’s been through. It’s hard to make a comeback from a battle with drugs, not to mention such a public battle. It shows people who are also struggling with addiction that they can overcome their struggles and move forward with their life.

Not to mention that I’ve been really missing Lovato’s music and am very much ready for a return from the pop queen.

Lovato has also teased the release of new music after being spotted in the studio multiple times.