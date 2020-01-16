Politics

Trump Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta To Be ‘Quiet’ After Reporter Questions Him On Knowledge Of Parnas

LEFT: President Donald Trump is seen at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler. RIGHT: CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta attends a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler, REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

William Davis Reporter
President Donald Trump once again sparred with CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta on Thursday, this time over Trump’s knowledge of key impeachment figure Lev Parnas.

Trump denied knowing Parnas, and said he simply took a picture with Parnas at a fundraiser. Parnas has been accused of working to remove former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in order to assist the president politically. (RELATED: Trump Tells Acosta To Ask Angel Moms If There’s A Manufactured Crisis At The Border)

“I don’t know him, I don’t know Parnas other than I guess I had pictures taken which I do with thousands of people,” Trump said. “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from. I know nothing about him.”

However, Acosta persisted with his questioning.

“Quiet,” Trump told Acosta. “You just have to take a look at the pictures. You just have to take a look at the polls. You see, I don’t need anybody’s help.”

WATCH:

Acosta later attempted to explain his line of questioning in a tweet.

“Just asked Trump about Parnas claim that admin efforts in Ukraine were ‘all about 2020,'” Acosta said. “Trump insisted he’s only posed for photos with Parnas. Kept repeating that defense.”