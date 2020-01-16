Trump Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta To Be ‘Quiet’ After Reporter Questions Him On Knowledge Of Parnas

President Donald Trump once again sparred with CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta on Thursday, this time over Trump’s knowledge of key impeachment figure Lev Parnas.

Trump denied knowing Parnas, and said he simply took a picture with Parnas at a fundraiser. Parnas has been accused of working to remove former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in order to assist the president politically. (RELATED: Trump Tells Acosta To Ask Angel Moms If There’s A Manufactured Crisis At The Border)

“I don’t know him, I don’t know Parnas other than I guess I had pictures taken which I do with thousands of people,” Trump said. “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from. I know nothing about him.”

However, Acosta persisted with his questioning.

“Quiet,” Trump told Acosta. “You just have to take a look at the pictures. You just have to take a look at the polls. You see, I don’t need anybody’s help.”

WATCH:

Acosta later attempted to explain his line of questioning in a tweet.

Just asked Trump about Parnas claim that admin efforts in Ukraine were “all about 2020.” Trump insisted he’s only posed for photos with Parnas. Kept repeating that defense. Eventually told me to be “quiet.” Video coming… More to come… — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2020

“Just asked Trump about Parnas claim that admin efforts in Ukraine were ‘all about 2020,'” Acosta said. “Trump insisted he’s only posed for photos with Parnas. Kept repeating that defense.”