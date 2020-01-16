Investigative Team Update: Left-Wing Groups Sandbag The FEC, Update On Flint’s Water Fiasco, Ocasio-Cortez’s Dark Money Goes After Biden

Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill sat down with Daily Caller News Foundation investigative reporters Andrew Kerr and Luke Rosiak Thursday for our weekly investigative team. These are the three stories the team discussed.
Left-Wing Groups Reject Bipartisan Plea For Fully Functional FEC Before 2020 Elections
A Full Third Of Flint’s Emergency $390 Million Water Funds Did Not Go To Clean Water
Dark Money Group Linked To Ocasio-Cortez To Spend $500,000 Attacking Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg
