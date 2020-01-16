HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama Upsets Auburn 83-64

Alabama rocked Auburn 83-64 Wednesday night to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

Auburn entered the game at a perfect 15-0, and this should have been an easy win for them. After all, the Crimson Tide aren’t anything to write home about. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, if there’s anything we know about this college basketball season, it’s that highly-ranked teams are falling fast and hard.

Wednesday night was Auburn’s turn to get upset by a team that had no business keeping it close with them. They didn’t just lose. Auburn got humiliated.

You can check out highlights from the game below.

This basketball season is absolutely whacky. Nobody is safe. Top level teams are out here losing to teams that they have no business losing to.

It makes no sense at all. Pretty much every single elite team in America has at least one embarrassing lost.

I don’t ever remember the sport being this wide open, and Auburn getting destroyed Wednesday night is just the latest reminder.

We’ll see who falls next, but nobody is safe at this point.