‘Jack Reacher’ TV Series Is Officially Happening At Amazon

A “Jack Reacher” series is officially happening at Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a series based on the famous book series from Lee Child has officially been ordered for Prime. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The decision for a series comes after two movies about the iconic character with Tom Cruise were made. No release date has been formally announced, and not many other details are known.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Reacher (@jackreacher) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

I love this move from Amazon. For those of you who know me, I loved “Jack Ryan” on the streaming platform. It was incredible.

It was full of action, the storylines are great, the acting was top-notch and the casting was outstanding.

John Krasinski as the famous spy is golden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:03am PST

Now, Amazon will go back to the well with “Jack Reacher,” and try to create some more magic. Given the platform’s success with “Jack Ryan,” I’m certainly not ready to bet against them.

If it’s even a fraction as good as “Jack Ryan,” then it’ll be worth watching. Obviously, you need to cast a big star in the lead role.

I don’t imagine Amazon will struggle with that. They have plenty of money to toss around, which means they’ll attract some big names.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. I have complete faith in Amazon to get the job done with “Jack Reacher.”