James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Says Character Can’t Be A Woman, Can Be ‘Any Color’

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has some very clear thoughts on whether or not a woman can ever play the iconic spy.

There has been growing chatter over the years that a woman should take over the role once Daniel Craig retires. That’s obviously absurd, and the woman calling the shots agrees. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ With Daniel Craig)

Broccoli told Variety the following in an interview published Wednesday:

He can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.

I couldn’t agree more. I’m all for any male actor who can get the job done playing 007. What I’m not for is having the role shift to being a woman.

It just doesn’t make sense, and it’s absurdly stupid. His name is literally James. He can be black, white, yellow, orange, purple, green or any other color you’d like.

What James Bond can’t be is a woman. It wouldn’t make any sense. I don’t know why people feel the need to take the legendary series and make it a social experiment.

Why can’t we just leave some things alone? Ian Fleming’s series has been around for decades, and people love it.

It doesn’t need to change at all. In fact, it should be one of those things protected from dumb experiments, and I’m glad Broccoli agrees that the role can’t be played by a woman.

It’s great to see at least somebody in Hollywood is still full of common sense. Let’s all agree that James Bond will always be a man, let’s all enjoy “No Time to Die,” let’s send off Daniel Craig in style and let’s not ruin 007.

This doesn’t need to be hard.