Hilarious Video Shows Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Introducing Multiple Head Coaches

A hilarious video of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is making the rounds on Twitter.

The video from ProFootballTalk shows Haslam introducing several different coaches, and saying almost the same thing for all of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely hilarious.

The Browns have found the right guy. Again. pic.twitter.com/M9nYx3vDNZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2020

This video is the definition of what the Cleveland Browns are an organization. Five different head coaches, and Haslam can’t even switch up his introductions!

Five different head coaches in the past few years! How is that even possible in the NFL? The league is supposed to be about stability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:45pm PST

Instead, it’s absolute chaos for the Browns, and the video above is all the proof you’ll ever need to see.

How many times does a team have to find the right guy before it actually works? The answer is apparently at least five times if you’re the Browns. Hopefully, Kevin Stefanski turns out to actually be a guy who can win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:55pm PST

I honestly feel bad for fans of the team. People in Ohio are good people, and the people in Cleveland deserve much better than this trash.

You just hate to see it!