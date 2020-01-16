Larry Fitzgerald Won’t Retire, Signs 1-Year Deal With The Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald is returning for another season of NFL action with the Arizona Cardinals.

The legendary receiver inked a one-year deal with the team instead of retiring. That means he’ll be back for his 17th season in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Larry Fitzgerald will return for 2020 season, signs a one-year deal with @AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/Fl811agM9t — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2020

Larry Fitzgerald is an absolute ironman of an athlete. He’ll be 37 years old when the regular season starts in 2020.

Most receivers never even make it to 30 in the NFL. Those who do see a substantial drop off after hitting that age.

Not Fitzgerald. He just goes out and makes plays. He’s also a great security blanket for young quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray is the future of the team, and the legendary receiver gives him a dependable option on every passing play.

Even more so than Fitzgerald’s actual play on the field, giving Murray confidence when he drops back is huge.

Props to Fitzgerald for tying up the cleats for at least one more run on the field. The guy is a football icon, and he’ll forever be known as one of the best to ever play the game.